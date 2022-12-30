Nadine Kay Evans - August 31, 1949 - December 29, 2022
Nadine Kay Evans, loving wife, of Phillip Evans passed away at the age of 73 in Montrose, Colorado after a yearlong illness with her family by her side.
Nadine was born on August 31, 1949 in Logan, Ohio to Warren and Helen Dupler. Nadine graduated from York High School and Colorado State University.
Nadine first worked for the FBI out of New Jersey and went on to work with Poudre One Schools technology department in Fort Collins, Colorado. Nadine was selected by Apple in the early eighties to travel the US educating teachers on the use of Apple IIe's in the classroom. Nadine continued to work in education and technology retiring as Vice President of PST Computer Training in Charleston, SC. Nadine received numerous awards for her work and was recognized at a White House ceremony where she received the SC Small Business award of the year in 2006. Nadine served as President for the Charleston Chapter of Association for Information Technology Professionals and on the Board for the National Association for Information Technology Professionals.
Nadine was most proud of her Thoughtful Humans Facebook group, advocating for equal rights, where many followers appreciated her knowledge, time, and talent.
Nadine enjoyed traveling with her husband to China, Alaska, Costa Rica, Europe, Southern Caribbean, Bahamas, and most recently to Hawaii for three weeks to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August.
Nadine loved watching her grandchildren play sports, taking them on cruises, and spending time going through old family photos.
Nadine will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her laughter and smile will live on in our hearts and the hearts of many.
Nadine was preceded in death by her father, Warren Dupler, and her mother, Helen Dupler. Nadine is survived by her husband Phillip Evans of Montrose, CO, her daughter Ingrid Tugwell of Charleston, SC, her son Phillip Evans of Montrose, CO; and grandchildren Austin Tugwell of West Jordan, UT, Kaleigh Tugwell of Charleston, SC, and Owen Evans of Montrose, CO.
The family is having a private service. In lieu of flowers please donate, in Nadine's honor, to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or 800-227-2345.
