Naketa Martin

MCCONNELSVILLE – Naketa Martin, 65, of McConnelsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. She was born June 26, 1955 in Glouster. She was the daughter of the late Jim A. and Dorothy McDonald Murphy. She attended the United Methodist Church in Ringgold.

