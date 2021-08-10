Nan Worthing

Athens - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nan's unexpected passing. Nan was born in Barnesville, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in education.
Upon her marriage to Barry Worthing, she moved to Athens and became a kindergarten teacher for 26 years for the Athens City Schools. During her tenure, Nan taught students from many different countries all around the world. Nan's philosophy of teaching was to put kids at the center; respecting them as people, encouraging their curiosity, as well as instilling in them a love of learning and social justice. Every kindergartener who passed through her class was lucky to have had her as their teacher.
Nan didn't only teach about social justice but was active in various social, political and women's causes; such as her work with United Campus Ministry, The Susan B. Anthony Memorial Unrest Home Women's Land Trust and the United Church of Christ. In 1991 while supporting a union rally for striking hospital workers, she was struck by lightning. Nan spent months in recovery and was able to regain complete control of her life. Throughout this incredibly difficult period, Nan demonstrated tremendous courage, determination and grit.
Nan had a larger-than-life presence. She was cherished and respected by friends far and wide. Her generosity, infectious laugh, and beautiful smile will be missed by all of us who loved her. Nan was preceded in death by her husband W. Barry Worthing and her brother-in-law, Richard Worthing. She is survived by her daughter Susan Worthing and wife, Stephany, her grand-sons, Davi and Olli, their significant others, Rakesha and Marilyn, her sister-in-law, Michelle Worthing and nieces Karyn & Christine.
Nan lived a very full eighty-three years and though she left us too soon, her memory will continue to bless us every day.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBD. Please share a memory of Nan at soozworthing@gmail.com or www.jagersfuneralhome.com . Nan Worthing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.