Nancy Butcher

Pickerington - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Nancy Jane (Miller) Butcher, who died suddenly on June 12th, 2022.
She was born April 23, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Leroy and Velma Miller. She married her husband, Billy Joe Butcher on August 15, 1969. They were blessed with 53 years together.
Nancy and Billy founded Butcher Logging, where she was the bookkeeper for many years. She worked at Ohio University as an Executive Assistant in the Engineering Department until her retirement.
Nancy truly loved spending time with family and friends. She was an excellent baker and was especially happy when she could do so with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her side---learning and “helping” even at an early age. Nancy enjoyed being a dog mom to her four legged boys---Ralph and Chip. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, bowling, card games, and playing her favorite game Mahjong. Nancy lived much of her life in Ohio, but she also loved southwest Florida---she and Billy spent a portion of their retirement years there in that state that they both enjoyed.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Butcher; parents; sister, Joyce Miller; brother, Gary Miller; and sister-in-law, Darlene Butcher.
She is survived by her daughters, Sebrina Cooper (Billy Scarborough), Tabitha (Jeffrey) Marable; grandchildren, Billie (Abdoulaye) Doumbia, Luke Ayers, Chelsea Six, Evan Swingle, Victoria Ellis; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Malick, Amina, Kader, Emerson; sisters, Sandra Ashcraft, Ruth (Tom) Hart.
Nancy was a cherished wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
A celebration of life luncheon is planned for Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Ale House 1890 located at 149 West Main Street Lancaster Ohio 43130 from 2pm-5pm all are welcome. Her final resting place will be with her husband in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a contribution in her name to an animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home 550 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Nancy Butcher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.