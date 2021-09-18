Athens - A memorial graveside service for Nancy C. Hawk will be held Friday, Sept. 24 at West Union St. Cemetery, Athens at 10 a.m. with Rev. Lyndsey Stearns officiating. Nancy passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Nancy C. Hawk
