Athens - A celebration of her life and memorial gathering for Nancy Arlene Daft will be held Saturday Sept. 25 from 2-5 p.m. at the Athena Grand Theater, 1008 E. State St., Athens (the social room is located to the left in the theater lobby). Nancy passed away May 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church, or AMVETS Post 76, or OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Nancy Daft
