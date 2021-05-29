Athens - Nancy Arlene Daft, 91, of Athens, died Friday evening, May 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born March 28, 1930, in Sabina, OH, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Rankin Sanders Bennett and Norman Sanders, and her stepfather, Fred Bennett.
A graduate of Athens High School, Nancy was employed at Stanley's Shoe Store on Court St. and Marting's Department Store in the shoe department. She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church, Athens Emblem Club, AMVETS Post 76 Ladies Auxilliary and was active with the Dailey-Medert Memorial, giving scholarships to local students.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Saranne Oakley of Logan; three sons, Kenny (Cheryl) Ewing of Athens, Tom (Steffany) Daft of Charleston, Indiana, and Jay (Jennifer) Daft of Raleigh, NC; a daughter-in-law, Jane Ewing of Coshocton; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a special niece, Deborah (Charles) Piccinnini of Marlboro, NJ. Special thanks to Heather Clemons (granddaughter) who gave special care to her grandmother during the last several months.
Besides her parents and stepfather, she is preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Jack" Daft in 2003; a son, Tim Ewing; a son in law, Jack Oakley; two sisters, Martha Jane Rodie and Marilyn Dailey; and a niece, Dianna Medert.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780 or AMVETS Post 76, 20 Campbell St., Athens, OH 45701 or OhioHealth home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Nancy Daft
