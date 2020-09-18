Nancy Fuller

THE PLAINS – Nancy Eleanor “Ticky” Fuller, 95, of The Plains, died Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Born Dec. 30, 1924 in Stewart, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Robert Six and Minnie Carmichael Six.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, where she was a cheerleader and played the drums in the band. She had been employed at Ohio Fuel Co. and the Bursar’s Office at Ohio University. She was an avid bowler, an adult leader for 4H and the Cub Scouts, and was involved in various community activities in The Plains. She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church and The Plains VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Ticky was lovingly known as a mother to all that entered her home.
Ticky is survived by her three sons, George “Skip” (Suzanne) Fuller of Clermont, FL, James (Kathleen) Fuller of Athens and Richard “Rick” L. (Renee´) Fuller of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren, Marleen Stark, Stuart (Kim) Fuller, Talcon Quinn Fuller, Zach Fuller, Kory (Evan) Sopko, Maggie Fuller and Zeb Fuller; seven great-grandchildren, Aaron Fuller, Mikayla Stark, Joshua Fuller, Jonathan Stark, Maddie Fuller, Freyja Sopko and Luka Sopko.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Clarence Arthur “George” Fuller, Jr. who died May 26, 2019; three sisters, Grace Landis, Katherine Duffy and Verona McDonald; and two brothers, Floyd R. “Cotton” Six and Pearl Six, Jr.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church with Rev. David Roach officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hickory Creek Nursing Center for Ticky’s loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Chelsea Holsinger at the Activities Fund of Hickory Creek Nursing Center, 51 E. 4th St., The Plains, OH 45780.
