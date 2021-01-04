MCARTHUR – Nancy C. Gibson, 81, McArthur, was called home by the Lord at her residence on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Born March 6, 1939, in Harrisburg, PA. the daughter of the late Herman and Olive Marie (Herrington) Starcher. She was a homemaker.
Nancy is survived by a son Richard Kirby of Lancaster, OH; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Marie Dorobish of Uniontown, PA, and Mary Kay (John) Craig of McArthur; two nieces Sherry and Julie; and three nephews John, Brian, and Scott.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Oswald Gibson; daughter, Sharon Kirby; step-father, Hubert Starcher; infant step-brother;and brother-in-law, John Dorobish.
Services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor David Peoples officiating. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. prior to services Wednesday.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.