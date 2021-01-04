MCARTHUR – Nancy C. Gibson, 81, McArthur, was called home by the Lord at her residence on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Born March 6, 1939, in Harrisburg, PA. the daughter of the late Herman and Olive Marie (Herrington) Starcher. She was a homemaker.

Nancy is survived by a son Richard Kirby of Lancaster, OH; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Marie Dorobish of Uniontown, PA, and Mary Kay (John) Craig of McArthur; two nieces Sherry and Julie; and three nephews John, Brian, and Scott.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Oswald Gibson; daughter, Sharon Kirby; step-father, Hubert Starcher; infant step-brother;and brother-in-law, John Dorobish.

Services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor David Peoples officiating. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. prior to services Wednesday.

You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.

