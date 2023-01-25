Nelsonville - Nancy Elizabeth Howe of Nelsonville, 73, unexpectedly passed away in her sleep, on December 26, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona at the home of her sister, Jessica Hollenbaugh. She was the third of seven children born to William Howe Sr, and Martha Pergrin Grantham on August 18,1949.
Nancy is survived by her siblings, Jessica (Bob) Hollenbaugh, William Howe Jr (Deborah McCall), Philip (Cheri) Howe, Marty (Dick) Gail, Paula (Allan) Fate and Nelson Howe; 11 nieces and nephews; and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Lacey Howe; and nephew, Colin Howe.
Nancy never met a stranger nor an obstacle that she couldn't overcome. Her handicap never held her back. When told she couldn't do it because of her handicap, she did it anyway and usually succeeded. She had an odd sense of humor and loved a good banter. Nancy was well known and left a lasting impression on many. She loved elephants and had quite a collection. She always talked non-stop about her nieces and nephews and loved them all dearly. She was a proud aunt.
Nancy graduated from Nelsonville-York High School in 1968. She worked for the Athens County Board of Elections, Ohio Secretary of State, Ashland Chemical, Limited Brands, Chase Credit Card Services, and was Deputy Registrar in Athens County. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Nelsonville, Nelsonville Auxiliary VFW #3467, and Nelsonville Elks Auxiliary #543.
Calling hours will be at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio on January 27, 2023, from 3-7 pm. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor David Roach officiating. Per Nancy's wishes, she was cremated.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio on January 28, 2023, at 11 am with Pastor David Roach officiating.
If you wish to honor Nancy's memory, you may, make a donation to The First United Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
