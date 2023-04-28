Athens - Nancy Lou Keirns, 84, of Athens, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born May 9, 1938 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Mackie Horn and Mary K. Copeland Horn Stevenson.
A 1957 graduate of The Plains High School, she retired from the Athens City School System where she worked in food service. She is a longtime area resident and a member of the Trimble Township VFW Post 9866 Ladies Auxiliary. Her enjoyment in life was with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Daniel L. "Danny" Keirns; three daughters, Pam (Stuart) Neal of Millfield, Teresa (Terry) Miles of Hanna, WY and Maryann (Ike) Weiss of Athens; two sons, Michael Warner of Lancaster and Daniel (Amy) Keirns of Athens; five grandchildren, Cayla (Ryan) Hughes, Tyler Warner, Brandon Stover, Nathan Stover, and Breanna (Josh) Greenlee; four great grandchildren, Tristen Exline, Jaxen Exline, Tallen Hughes and Daniel Keirns IV; a sister, Pat (Lou) Morris of Athens; two brothers, Larry (Lucy) Horn of Ft. Myers, FL and Gary (Marilyn) Horn of Erie, MI; also surviving are several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Babette Horn and special nephews, Bobby Preston and Tommy Horn.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death a grandson, Derrick Williams; a nephew, Larry Lee Horn; and two brothers, Bill Horn and Randy Horn. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. James Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Sunday 12:00 noon until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfunerlahome.com. Nancy Keirns
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Keirns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
