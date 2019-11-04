GUYSVILLE — Nancy L. Jackson, 80, of Guysville, died at her residence on Nov. 1, 2019.
She was born in Doddridge County, West Virginia on Sept. 13, 1939 and was the daughter of the late James Patrick and Gertrude Marie Putman Kelley. She retired from Ohio University from their housekeeping department and retired from cake decorating for which she had done for several years.
Survivors include a son, Jerry (Billie) Jackson of Guysville; a daughter, Melany (David) Morgan of Guysville; a daughter, Karen (Barry) Douglas of Athens; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Brad, Nikki, Kyle, Tyler, Meagan, Nolan, Brittnie and Jennifer; and 10 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, William, Karlee, Nathaniel, Kya, Katie, John, Kaine and Alex.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry R. Jackson; and a son and daughter-in-law, David (Cindy) Jackson.
Services will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Chaplin Mark Mitera officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until time of services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
