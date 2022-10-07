Nancy Law

COOLVILLE - Nancy Law, 81, of Coolville passed away on Tuesday October 4, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville. Born on the family farm near Cutler, OH on May 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Watson and Alice Ladd.

