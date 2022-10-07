COOLVILLE - Nancy Law, 81, of Coolville passed away on Tuesday October 4, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville. Born on the family farm near Cutler, OH on May 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Watson and Alice Ladd.
Nancy graduated from Carthage Troy High School in 1959, and became a Registered Nurse, working for 25 years at St. Joseph's Hospital. Nancy was an active member of the Coolville Grace Brethren Church for over 40 years, where she played piano and organ, made many good friends, and welcomed visitors. While raising her children, a top priority for Nancy was for each son to earn a college degree. She worked overtime for many years to pay tuition bills and saw that goal achieved. In retirement, she took piano lessons, visited friends and family, and enjoyed bus trips and cruises visiting the western states, Alaska, and Canada.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Law; her sons Brian (Mary), Doug (Marcy), and Andy (Victoria); grandchildren Nathan, Matthew, Robert, Jacob, Katie and Ethan; sister Joanne (Larry) Grunwald, and brother Harry (Doris) Ladd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ben Ladd.
The family is grateful for the care provided by the staff at Arcadia Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville with Pastor George Horner officiating. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 6-8 P.M..
