Nancy Lee Stinson

Reynoldsburg - Nancy Lee Starkey Stinson, 78, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer. Nancy was born on September 15, 1944 to Thomas and Irene Starkey in Columbus, OH. She was a graduate of North High School in Columbus and Ohio University in Athens, OH. While at Ohio University she met her husband, John E. Stinson. They were married in 1967 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. Nancy and John have three daughters: Sarah, Hannah, and Esther, five grandsons: Blake, Drew, Kai, Jacob, and Ethan, and one great-granddaughter Oaklie. Nancy was very active throughout her life teaching Middle School at Reeb Ave in Columbus, substitute teaching K-8th grade at Federal Hocking and Alexander School Districts while her girls were growing up, as well as being an active member of the Athens Chapter of Eastern Star, where she was Worthy Matron multiple times. She also has been a past President of the Ohio University Women’s Club. Nancy always had a strong bond with her church, both in Athens at Christ Lutheran Church and in Columbus at Redeemer Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and volunteering in various community outreach programs. But her truest love was her animals. She was the manager of Sarhanther Farms in Albany, OH, where she raised and cared for Arabian horses, multiple dogs and cats. She never knew a stray, much to the dismay of John. She loved riding and showing her horses and did so throughout her adult life. She was a member and past officer of the Ohio Half Arabian Horse Association.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Irene; her siblings Thomas Starkey and Sally Warner; and her favorite dog Lily and her horse Crash. She is survived by her husband John; her sister-in-law Betty Starkey; her daughters Sarah Wrather (Troy Johnson), Hannah Harris (Joe), and Esther Stinson; five grandsons Blake Stafford, Drew and Kai Wrather, Jacob and Ethan Harris; one great-granddaughter Oaklie; and her dog Mocha.
There will be a memorial service for Nancy at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in the Kime’s Chapel in Reynoldsburg, OH on Sunday, October 23 at 2:30pm with a meet the family starting at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, Nancy wanted donations to be made in her name to the Fairfield Humane Society or your local animal shelter. Rutherford Funeral Home - University Campus is honored to care for the Stinson Family. Nancy Lee Stinson
