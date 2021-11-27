The Plains - Nancy Risley "Ris" Hawk, age 90, of The Plains, died early Monday morning, Nov. 22, 2021 at The Laurels of Athens. Born Feb. 26, 1931 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harry Risley and Genevieve Davidson Risley Goe.
A 1949 graduate of Athens High School, she was employed at the Athens Middle School as a secretary and as a teller at the Hocking Valley Credit Union. Ris was a former resident of Hockingport, where she enjoyed life on the river. She was the life of every party and enjoyed her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Jim) Fleer of Athens and Tami Hawk Taylor of Norwalk; a son, Terry (Cindy) Hawk of Batavia; four grandsons, Terry (Holly) Taylor, Christopher (Jackie) Moore, Tyler (Ashton) Hawk and Brian Hawk (fiancé Meg Ortman); five great-grandchildren, Peyton Taylor, Devyn Taylor, Maddison Moore, Mason Hawk and Carter Hawk; two step-grandchildren, Patrick Fleer and Katie (Travis Sharp) Fleer; two step-great-grandchildren, Zachary Fleer & Carly Sharp; a stepsister, Marcia Malone; three stepbrothers, Dick, Danny, and Bob (Sharon) Hitchings all formerly of Nelsonville.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Risley; and her husband, Robert L. Hawk in 2006.
Funeral service will be conducted Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Roger Watson officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Nancy Risley Hawk
