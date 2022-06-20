Nancy Ruscoe

The Plains - Our kind and beautiful mother, Nancy Sue Kirkendall Ruscoe, 82, of The Plains, went to her heavenly glory Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after a brief illness. Born November 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Mary Augustine Kirkendall Nichols and George Kirkendall. Having lost her biological father before birth, she always considered her stepfather, Clarence "Nick" Nichols, Dad.
The consummate self-sacrificing mother, in her younger years would often work two jobs to provide for her children. Although life was sometimes hard, our most cherished memories were when we lived our most humble on Sugar "Crick", which only served to pull us closer together. She said her greatest achievement was raising her children to be good people and productive adults. Always a faithful believer and fine Christian example, we are indebted to her for bringing us to the Lord. There is nothing more worthy.
She is survived by her children; Debra (Jim) Evener of Youngstown, OH, Peggy (Jim) Brooker of Newburgh, IN, and Dan (companion Lori Barnes) Chesser of Nelsonville, OH; grandchildren Tiffany (Wesley) Keasler, Morgan (Brian) Anderson, Kouree Chesser (whom she shared a special closeness), and A.J. Brooker; great-grandchildren Bryant Kaldor, Elizabeth Anderson and Joel Anderson; sister Kay Eggleston; and aunt Joanne (Roger) Kidd. Also, special friends Carolyn Davisson and Bonnie Gorby as well as Lori's 3 grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Joseph D. Ruscoe, and brothers Richard Kirkendall and Phillip Nichols.
Our family would like to thank the staffs at James Cancer Hospital, Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, and The Laurels of Athens for their compassionate and exceptional care. We would also like to thank Pastor's Bruce Stoker and Willard Love and others who prayed for our mother during her illness. Mom's steadfast faith and your prayers helped get her through. A special thank you goes to her cousin, Janice Dicken, whose presence brought great comfort during her procedures. Most of all we would like to thank our precious loving Mother, whose faith never waivered - it was our absolute privilege to care for her.
Private graveside services were held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Connett Cemetery with Pastor's Bruce Stoker and Willard Love officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where a message of sympathy may be left at www.hughmoquinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society. Nancy Ruscoe
