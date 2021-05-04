Marietta - Natasha Mae Brookover, 32, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born on Aug. 1, 1988, in Athens. Growing up, Natasha had a passion for cheerleading and gymnastics. She was creative and enjoyed crafting.
She is survived by her mother, Renee Losey Richardson; her father, Herbert (Mandi) Bolin; two sons, Jaden Tyler and Jariah Payne; a daughter, Kylah Renee; four brothers, Joshua (Beth), Derek (Ashley), Kyle, Devin, and Dalton Bolin; a sister, Darien (Eric) Sparks; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norman Losey and Shirley Losey; and paternal grandparents, John and Pearl Bolin.
A private family service was held Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel with Rev. Leon Forte officiating. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Natasha Brookover
