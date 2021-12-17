Natsu Taylor was born July 7, 1924 in Mountain View, California to Kanekichi Ota and Haru Tozoki. She died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2021, at the age of 97.
Natsu's father was a Japanese born immigrant farmer working in California. She was an only child when her mother and eldest sister, Hitoshi, died of tuberculosis in 1927. She was also proceeded in death by her husband, John L. "don" Taylor, her other sister, Shizu Taniguchi, and her nephew, Robert Geoorge Taniguchi. Her nephew Ron Taniguchi and his daughter, Nina Taniguchi, survive.
In her youth, Natsu attended Los Gatos Union High School. After school and on weekends, she accompanied her sister Shizu to her job as a housekeeper. During her senior year, Natsu and her family were ordered to the internment camps. They were sent by train to Pomona Fairgrounds, then Merced Fairgrounds and finally Amache Relocation Center in Granada, CO.
From her diary, which began on Feb. 8, 1942, she wrote: "Mr. Helm called me into the office and told me to work extra hard. That is to go on ahead in all my classes so that in case of evacuation I could get my diploma." On March 27, she wrote, "Starting today the Japanese can't go beyond five miles of our place of residence. Guess I won't be able to see my sister."
March 31, "Tonight will be my last here." On May 28, they were evacuated. her high school principal would eventually find her in Colorado to deliver her much missed diploma!
From Colorado, Natsu secured a housekeeper position in Lake Forest, Illinois and was soon a beloved part of the household. The family would send her to college at Lake Forest College where she received her BA in Biology on June 5, 1948. Her first-choice school, Northwestern University, would not admit Japanese Americans at that time.
With degree in hand, she secured a job in a medical lab of a Catholic hospital in Chicago and lived with the nuns. It is there she met John L. Taylor. They were married on may 26, 1961 and relocated to Athens in 1975 where Mr. Taylor was to work at the newly formed Ohio University Medical School.
Natsu lived a passionate life as an avid reader, cook, art collector, letter writer, animal lover, friend and community supporter. She helped run the Trisolini Gallery at Ohio University for many years and was a tireless volunteer at the Dairy Barn. She learned the stories of staff and residents at the Lindley Inn where she spent her last few years. She leaves many friends and causes and will be greatly missed.
Natsu has donated her body to the OUHCOM for research. She supported the Athens County Foundation, the Guild at O'Bleness Hospital, Friends of the Athens County Library and The Kennedy Museum.
