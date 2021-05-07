NELSONVILLE – Ned Darrell Carter, 88, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Nelsonville, OH, passed away on April 28, 2021. He was born on May 19, 1932, to Homer Wright and Bernice Marie Filley Carter in Haydenville, OH.
He graduated from Logan High School in 1950 and began a brief job at Natco Brick Company in Haydenville. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Frances Morris of Nelsonville, OH. They made their home in Nelsonville where they raised four children. They were married for 64 years. Ned worked for Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Company (later to become American Electric Power) at Poston Power Plant for over 30 years. He held many different positions, working his way to Shift Operating Engineer until the plant stopped production in 1987. After the closing he transferred to the Conesville Power Plant in Coshocton, OH for several years where he continued working in a supervisory capacity. He and Marilyn moved to Nashport, OH during this time. In total he worked for AEP for over 36 years.
After his retirement, he and Marilyn moved back to Nelsonville. They bought a second home in Englewood, FL, traveling back and forth each fall and spring until they made Florida their permanent home.
Ned loved sports of all kinds and was a natural athlete himself. He excelled at every game or sport in which he participated. In his younger years he was an avid golfer and bowler. He and Marilyn spent many years doing Western square dancing, traveling to many events around the state and beyond. He was an expert shuffleboard player (it’s not as easy as it looks!). He belonged to a league in his retirement park where he won many trophies and awards over the years, both with his team and individually. Recently new players to the shuffleboard team commented about his gift for the game. He really was a master player. He was very competitive and enjoyed playing poker, blackjack, cribbage, pinochle, and many other card games – and he usually won! He enjoyed puzzles of all kinds. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, following them from a very young age. He had a very dry, quick and witty sense of humor. He could deliver a punchline without so much as a smile.
Ned was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He was a good friend and was liked and respected by everyone who knew him.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn in 2016, and a brother, Ray Filley Carter.
He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Kenneth) Highland of Nelsonville, OH, Ginny (Mark) Puhl of Vandalia, OH, Keith (Tammy) Carter of Bremen, OH, and Richard (Beatriz) Carter of Cary, NC; six grandchildren, Nicole Weppler of Pickerington, OH, Justin Carter (Chrissy Carnahan) of Cleveland Heights, OH, Nathan Highland of Nelsonville, OH, Adam (Katie) Puhl of Tipp City, OH, Danielle Puhl of Dayton, OH and Alyse (Adam) Schultz of Athens, OH; five great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Trenton Weppler, Hallie and Brynley Puhl, and Brock Highland. He is also survived by his sister, Colleen Ahart of Tallmadge, OH, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.
