A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ned Darrell Carter of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Nelsonville, Ohio, is planned for Oct. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus Street in Nelsonville. A calling hour will be held at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Ned passed away on April 28, 2021 in Florida. The family kindly asks that those attending the service wear a mask.
