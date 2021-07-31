Glouster - Ned F Peart, 87, of Glouster passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at The Fairhope Hospice Pickering House in Lancaster.
Ned was born on September 18, 1933, in Shawnee, a son of the late Charles W. and Glady (Bunting) Peart.
He was a 1952 graduate of Shawnee High and a United States Navy veteran, having served on the U.S.S. Saratoga. He was a retired supervisor for the State of Ohio Unemployment Services, and a member of the Glouster Eagles. Ned enjoyed being active. He was a competitive golfer and softball player up until recently.
Ned is survived by children, Mark (Thelma) Peart and their daughters, Donita, Marquita, Charlene, Antoinetta and Valerie; Drew (Britney) Peart and their children, Mason, Kinslee and Rylen; Marilyn Helsel and her son, Chad; Melinda Stair and her daughters, Tracy, Elizabeth, and Tara; brother Chuck (Sue) Peart and their daughters, Kim (Randy) Wright and their children Conner, Cole, Mat, Christie and Chelsie; Amy (Dennis) Kish and their children, Charles, Jacob and Nichole; Char (Jason) Richards and their children, Joelle and Ava; and 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Ned was preceded in death by his brother, Don Peart, sister and brother-in-law June and Arthur Rice, and nephew, Donnie Peart.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 West Walnut St., Shawnee.
Per Ned's wishes, following calling, cremation will take place. Ned Peart
