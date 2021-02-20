Nellie Thomas

The Plains - Nellie D. Thomas, age 93, of The Plains, formerly of Sandusky, passed away Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 at the home of her daughter in law. She had fought cancer for several years. Born April 5, 1927 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late William Stalder and Eva Lowery Stalder.
A graduate of The Plains High School, she had been employed at Ohio University in the service bureau of the History and Political Science department. She also had been employed as a secretary at the Erie County Metropolitan Housing Agency. She moved to Sandusky in 1970. She was a former member of The Plains Church of Nazarene where she was Board secretary, played piano and organ, and taught Teen Sunday School. She is a member of The Sanctuary in Sandusky and is active in church affairs.
She and her late husband Bill traveled the world over, visiting many foreign countries. They enjoyed winter hikes at Hocking Hills State Park into their late 60's and early 70's.
Nellie is survived by her daughter in law, Nancy Thomas of The Plains; a granddaughter, Tammy (Kenny) Adelsberger of Athens; a grandson, Reid (Becky) Thomas of Noblesville, IN; two great grandchildren, Taylor (Justin) Welch of Coolville and Danielle Adelsberger of Athens; a great-great grandchild, Barrett Welch of Coolville; several nieces and nephews including Dollie Newsome, Danny Adams, George Adams, and Rita Lanning; and special friends, Janet & Bob Chappell of Sandusky.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas E. Thomas; her second husband, William Thomas; her son, Tommy S. Thomas; four sisters, Clara Morasea, Tiny Adams, Dee Klienbriel and Mary Meadows; four brothers, Frank, Clarence, James and George Stalder. The family would like to thank hospice nurse Karen and health care aide Sandy for the wonderful care Nellie received.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Janet Chappell officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Tuesday 11:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear face covering and maintain social distance. Due to the COVID- 19 Pandemic, there will not be a gathering with food following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Lane, Sandusky, OH 44870. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Nellie Thomas
