Louisville - Nevin B. Souers, 81, of Naples, FL was called to be with the Lord on Dec. 4, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn R. (Ely) Souers; daughters, Melissa ( Phil) Warga of Salem, OH, and Jennifer ( Todd) Guber of Boston, MA; granddaughter, Katie Warga of Columbus, OH; grandson, Curtis Warga of Salem, OH; siblings, Mitch (Judy) Souers of Canton, OH, Sanford (Betty Jean) Souers of Jacksonville, FL, Mark (Kathy) Souers of Crystal Beach FL, Beverly (Dick) Raebel of Chamblee, Ga, Gail (Gary) Linerode of Plymouth, MI, Vickie (Tim) Postlewaite of Newcomerstown, OH along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Janice McLaughlin and Nadine Klitz.
Nevin was born in Louisville, OH on April 16, 1940, to the late Lester and Irene Souers. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1958, attended Kent State University and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He and his wife, Carolyn, owned and operated Souers Funeral Home in Nelsonville, OH. Later in life. Nevin and Carolyn retired to Naples, FL where they enjoyed time with family, traveling, and being involved in their church and community.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Monday Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Nevin will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414 Nevin Souers
