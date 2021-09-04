Walker - Nickolas Balch, 32, of Walker, WV, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.
He was born Dec. 25, 1988, in Athens, OH, son of Tommy Welch and Robin Balch.
He is survived by his father, Tommy Welch; mother, Robin Balch and Shelby Eblin; two sons, Kamdyn and Kade; brother, Nathan Welch; two sisters, Briana and Kenny Westfall and Haley Welch; paternal grandparents, George and Wanda Welch and several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Eugene and Beverly Balch; two uncles Terry Balch and Dave Balch and an aunt, Tammy Koon.
Visitation will be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
