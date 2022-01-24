Athens - Nicolai Pavel, 78, of Athens, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Born February 21, 1943 in Romania, he was the son of the late Hristache and Catinca Ghiugan Pavel. He came to America with his family as a visiting professor at Ohio State University in Columbus and the University of Texas in Arlinington. In 1989, he obtained a position of full professor of mathematics at Ohio University in Athens. He was a devoted teacher, loved his students and helped a lot of young people. He was loved and appreciated by his students.
Nick was a wonderful father and husband who leaves behind his wife of 49 years Sandra and his son Dragos; one brother and two sisters.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, Ohio with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.
Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Nicolai Pavel
