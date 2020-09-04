Nicholas T. Helsel, of Florida passed away Aug. 13, 2018 in Florida. He was born Nov. 11, 1984.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with Rick Seiter officiating. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

