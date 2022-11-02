Albany - Nina Mae Bell, age 86, of Odessa, Florida, formerly of Albany, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Life Care Center of New Port Richey, Florida. Born March 16, 1936 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Harry Peyton and Grace Gilkey Peyton.
A graduate of Albany High School, she was a devoted homemaker in the family home.
Nina is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Larry) Weld of Odessa, Fla.; her sons, Gary Bell of The Plains and Rick Bell of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Grace Marie Weld, Alexander Weld, Sadie Weld, Mandy Weld, and Landon Weld; a great grandchild, Reina Ramsey; a brother, Lloyd (Patricia) Peyton of Land-O-Lakes, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Cledyth Clark; and six brothers, Delbert, Albert, Jessie, Guy, Russell and Wilbur Peyton.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday 1:00 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville with Pastor Shawn Flannery officiating. Friends may call Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Nina Bell
