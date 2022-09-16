Glouster, Ohio - Nina Marie Ward, age 78, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away September 15, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family in Glouster, Ohio.
Nina was born August 5, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio to Herman and Hazel Malone. Nina loved going to church at Faith Tabernacle after over 50 years of attendance and service at the Free Pentecostal Church of Buchtel, Ohio. She spent many years leading the church in song through playing the organ and singing. However, most of all, Nina loved spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving are 3 children, Michael (Tammy) Ward, Shawn (Nikki) Ward, and Janese (Nathan) Lax; 21 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren.
Nina was preceded in death by late husband, Pastor Marshall K. Ward; parents; 3 children, Betty Mae Gambell, Barbara Jean Travis, and Ann Margret Wright; 2 siblings, Herman Malone and Alma Malone; several half siblings; and 2 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M. Noon, September 19, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Jerry Marang officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M on Monday September 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
