Westerville - Nita Marie Cordray, 92, of Westerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021. She was the daughter of Cora Marie and Willie Gerson Munn of Albany, Ohio, born December 9, 1928.
During her professional life, Nita, worked at Ohio State University College of Dentistry as a Dental Assistant and later as a realtor for HER. She enjoyed spending time with family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as socializing with many friends. Nita attended Mifflin Presbyterian Church. S
he was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E Cordray; brothers, Lawrence and William Munn; sister-in law, Betty Munn and great-grandson, Antonio Tippett.
Nita is survived by her children, Victoria (John) Parrish and R. Eric (Carolyn) Cordray; brother, Gerson (Joey) Munn; grandchildren, Jason (Crystal) and Corey (Amanda Rodgers) Parrish, Kathryn (Peter) Tippett and Robert (Helen Brauchi) Cordray. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Courtney Conley, Makala and Isabelle Parrish, Hudson and Oakley Tippett and Peyton Parrish.
Interment will be at Blendon Central Cemetery, Tuesday, Aug. 17. Family and friends are invited to calling hours at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m. at Blendon Central Cemetery Chapel 6330 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville, OH 43081.
The family requests no flowers however donations to Capitol City Hospice, 2800 Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 are welcomed. Condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com Nita Cordray
