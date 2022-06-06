Nora Carter

New Plymouth - Nora Mae Johnston Carter, 95, of New Plymouth, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 2, 2022. Nora Mae was born on September 27, 1926, to Thelma Props Johnston Murphy and David Grey Johnston, in Spencer, West Virginia and she was their only child. Her father was a timber inspector and the family traveled throughout the south before settling back home in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, where they purchased a small dairy farm. Nora Mae was only six years old when her father passed away. Thelma continued to work the dairy farm and eventually re-married.
Nora Mae graduated in 1945 from Union Furnace High School. She married Hollis W. (Stub) Carter in 1946. Together, they owned and operated Carter's Grocery Store in New Plymouth, Ohio. The store started as a one room log cabin back in the late 1940's. Over the years, they expanded to a self-service grocery store, filling station and garage where Hollis worked on trucks, school buses and other general work. Shortly after the death of Hollis in 1993, the decision was made to close the grocery store after 45 years in operation. Nora Mae was also a Clerk for Brown Township for over 20 years.
Nora Mae and Stub were heavily involved in their community as their store was the center of activity. Their commitment to their community forged a strong relationship between their customers and the Carter family.
Nora Mae was a very compassionate, dedicated, trustworthy, genuine, inspiring, honest, forgiving, caring, loving, giving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt and friend. There are not enough words to describe this remarkable lady.
Nora Mae and Stub had seven children together. Surviving children: Mary "Zeke" Merry (Ronald) of Pickerington, Ohio; Linda "Pud" Carter of New Plymouth, Ohio; Harriett Kropff (Harry) of Wellford, South Carolina and Mark Carter (Lisa) of New Plymouth, Ohio. Surviving daughters-in-law: Brenda Carter of New Plymouth, Ohio and Linda Carter of McArthur, Ohio and many special nieces and nephews.
Surviving Grandchildren: Jon Merry, Suzanne Lones (Stan), Rebekah Young (Dusty), Judy Savely (Don Schmitt), Billy Carter, Bobi Carter, Terry Carter, Brad Carter (Chelsa), Matt Carter (Shelley) and Brittany Carter (Jamie Garrett).
Surviving Great Grandchildren: Landon Young, Colton Young, Hannah Young, Shanda Savely (Zak Gompf), Kerrigan Loomis (Alden Wyckoff), Dalton Vickers, Darian Blanton, Shaylee Blanton, Dominic Carter, Lennon Carter, Finn Carter, Grae Carter and Jake Swackhammer
Surviving Great-Great Grandchildren: Owen Wyckoff, Gannon Gompf and Jovie Wyckoff.
Proceeded in death: husband, of 47 years, Hollis W. (Stub) Carter, sons George Carter, Steve Carter and Gary "Toad" Carter. Grandsons, Wayne Kropff and Craig Kropff. Daughter-in-law Cindy Carter, half-sisters Eleanor Buttrick (Carl Jr.), Catherine Murphy (Philip Joseph) and many other beloved relatives.
Funeral services are being handled by Heinlein-Brown 204 W. Main Street in Logan, Ohio. Officiated by Pastor James Taylor.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 2pm-8pm. Additional calling hours will be from noon-2pm on Friday, June 10th. Funeral services will be held at 2pm. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following: New Plymouth United Methodist Church, New Plymouth Cemetery Association, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Asbury Cemetery.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Nora Carter
