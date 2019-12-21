ATHENS — Norleen V. Powell, 79, of Athens, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on Dec. 2, 1940 in New Lexington, Ohio to the parents of Charles and May Cable.
She was the loving wife of 30 years to Paul E. Powell before he passed in 1992. Our family has been blessed by this loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Norleen was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church and enjoyed being active and cherished being a part of her church family.
She enjoyed vacations, cruises and great adventures with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed planting flowers, feeding her hummingbirds and nice dinners out. Her prized possessions were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She treasured being part of their lives, sharing activities, holidays and great laughs.
She is survived by her five children, Diane, (Jim) Ferguson, Tami (Jerry) Weaver, Paul (Traci) Powell, Connie (Mike) Moritz, Mary Powell (Bryan) Morris; Blessed with 13 grandkids, Erica Liskey, Jazzma Grim, Chelza Tyma, Asti Powell, Jamie Weaver, Joshua Moritz, Sean Ferguson, Tanner Weaver, Reese Dorman, Ashley Ferguson, Eric Ferguson, Matthew Morris, Mason Morris; extra blessings of three great-grandchildren; Carter Jewell, Rileigh Ashley, Rhyan Payne; and was also survived by a loving sister, Sharon Conner.
She was preceded in death by loving husband of 30 years Paul E. Powell and three sisters, Marge, Ginny and Sara.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Road, The Plains, Ohio 45780 with Rev Dave Roach officiating. Burial will be in Clarks Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Norleen and family has asked for donations to be given to The Plains Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and blessings over the last few months for our mother. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
