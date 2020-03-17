NELSONVILLE – Norma Jean Adams, 84, of Nelsonville, passed away March 14, 2020 at O’Blenness Hospital. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Murray City and interred at Salem Cemetery. View full obit at brownfuneralservice.net.

