Norma Arnold

GLOUSTER – Norma J. Arnold, 53, Glouster, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born April 10, 1967, in Gallipolis, the daughter of the late Arlene McWhorter Harvey Shiltz, and Dale Harvey of Zaleski. She was a Diversion Coordinator in Athens County Juvenile Court.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Arnold; children, Gary Arnold Jr., Megan Arnold (Caleb Sharenburg), and Eric Arnold; grandchildren, Austin Moore, Samantha Atkinson (Tyler Benner), Addie Simpson, Camaden Arnold, Axel Arnold, Raiden Scharenburg, and Asher Ray Arnold; great-grandson, Carter Benner; father and step-mother, Dale and Nikki Harvey; brothers, Everett Shiltz, Keith (Sharon) Shiltz; sisters, Sherry McKinney, Collen Thomas, Stacey Thomas, and Michelle Hart; a brother-in-law, James Horn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Arlene and Frank Shiltz; sister, June (Pete) Graham; brother, Johnny Shiltz; sister, Cecila Horn; sister-in-law, Titasini Shiltz; and brother-in-law, Sam McKinney.
Visitation will be Wednesday 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Services will be private with Pastor Randy Hughes officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.