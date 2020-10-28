Norma Dishong

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Norma J. Dishong, 83, passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. Born in Athens County, OH, she is a daughter of the late Amos Tigner and Cleopatra Tigner Coon. Norma attended the first Baptist Church in Murrells Inlet, was an avid golfer, and held a 2nd degree black belt in karate. She retired from the Athens Mental Health Center (now known as The Ridges) with 27 years of service. Norma loved her family and friends, her Lord, and her home in Murrells Inlet.

