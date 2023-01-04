Albany - Norma Jean Evans, 93, of Albany, born and raised in Nelsonville, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born May 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Thacker) Call. She was the widow of the late Donald E. Evans.
She worked for Mount St. Mary Hospital in Nelsonville and Ashland College. She was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Poling of Nelsonville and Terry (Terri) Poling of Athens; grandchildren, Lori Coon, Tina (Bill) Cartell, Fred (Donita) Waugh, Mary Jean (Scott) McPherson, Amie Coler, Melissa (Rick) Herzog, Travis (Tracy) Poling, and Tom (Beth) Bolin; great grandchildren, Andrew Coon, Matthew Coon, Taffie Coler, Josie Coler, Gage Coler, Maggie Coe, Jacob Waugh, Abby Hines, and several other great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; son-in-law, Dave Bolin; sister, Barb (Roy) Shirley of Columbus; brothers, Rodney (Connie) Call of Nelsonville and Hugh David (Shirley) Call of Nelsonville; and sister-in-law, Janet Call.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Brenda Waugh and Christina Bolin; a stillborn son and daughter; sister, Doris Campbell; and brothers, Roger Call and Howard Eddie Call.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, January 6, 2023, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.