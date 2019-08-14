NELSONVILLE — Norma Jean Wagner, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Norma was born Dec. 17, 1945 in Nelsonville to Paul Wolfe and Alice "Betty" Bittner Wolfe.
Surviving are her children, Jerri Lynn Wright of Johnstown, Ohio and Marcie Wagner of Nelsonville, Ohio; special nephew Mike Sickles of Long Beach, California; three grandsons, Kenny McClellan, Jacob Wagner, and Joshua Wagner; brother Gary (Rose) Wolfe; sister Janet (Bob) Jackson; dear friend Linda McDonald; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Jerry Wright of Hollister, Ohio; and brother Dennis Wolfe.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at Glouster Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio. Services were arranged by Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.