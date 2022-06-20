Glouster - Norma J. Love, 88 of Glouster, passed away Sunday June 19, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center. Born June 6, 1934, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Florence (Mays) Shifflet. Norma was a childcare provider for many years, helping to raise many children of Trimble Township. She was a member of the Jacksonville Ladies Auxiliary of both the Eagles and VFW.
Norma is survived by daughters Debbie (Mike Fleischer) Love, Beth (Kenny) Shank, and Lori Love; daughter-in-law Nancy Love; grandchildren Jenny (John) Theibert, Jayde (Cory Gillette) Shank, Sean Shank, and Tara (Michael) Carsey; great grandchildren Amelia, Charles, Milo and Christopher Hartzog, Joshua Gater, Quentin Theibert, Isabella, Sara Beth and Michael Carsey, and Piper and Maggie Shank,; sisters Donna Mingus and Virginia Conkel; brother Wendell Shifflet; special niece Tiffany Courtney; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband Teddie L. Love Sr., her son Teddie L. Love Jr., brothers Herschel Shifflet and Harold Shifflet, sisters Dorthea McClelland, Janet Courtney, and Wanda Courtney; and two infant sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday June 22, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Debbie Koons officiating. Interment will be in the Dew Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Norma Love
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Love as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.