Norman Allen

Athens - Norman K. Allen, 85, of Athens, died early Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Athens, surrounded by his family. Born Sept. 2, 1935, on the family farm on Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, he was the son of the late Josiah "Si" Benton Allen and Mildred Leighty Allen.
A 1953 graduate of Athens High School, he attended Ohio University where he studied business. He was owner and operator of Allen Hardware and Farm Supply on Stimson Ave from 1964-1988. After his retirement, he was employed for 18 years with Jagers Funeral Home. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving in the 4th Infantry Division S.T.R.A.C. from 1958 to 1960 in Fort Lewis (Tacoma), Washington.
He was a Special Deputy with the Athens County Sheriff's Department under the command of his brother, Sheriff Robert S. Allen. He was a member of Bates United Methodist Church, a 52-year member of Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM (Worshipful Master 1979), a former member of Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Athens County Shrine Club, where he served as a past President.
Norman is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Smathers (Phil King) of Athens and Jill (Richard) Meadows of Albany; a son, David (Christy) Allen of Athens; five grandchildren, Erica (Derek) Liskey, Ty Smathers, Bryn (Johnna) Smathers, Taylor Meadows and Trey Meadows; three great-grandchildren, Carter Jewell, Collin Smathers and new to the family, Meredith Haven Smathers; a sister-in-law, Shirley Allen of Las Vegas, NV; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathleen Cox Allen in 2000; a brother, John Allen; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Virginia Allen.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery, Alexander Township. Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM will conduct Masonic rites Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home and Military Rites will be rendered at the cemetery by the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2545 Farmers Dr. #300, Columbus, OH 43235 or Bates Cemetery Association, c/o Pat Brickles, 5759 Pleasant Hill Rd., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Norman Allen
