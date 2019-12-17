ALBANY — Norman Ray Goin, 88, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Hart County in Horse Cave, Kentucky.
He was born March 27, 1931, to Everett and Emma Bradshaw Goin in Plymouth, Ohio.
He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Anna Lee Grim Goin. They were married on May 25, 1956, and had two children, David and Allen.
He is survived by favorite granddaughter, Carrie Anne Langston (husband David) of Bethpage, Tennessee; daughter-in-law Kelly Goin of Havelock, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Kellie Langston; two brothers, Paul and Samson Goin; three sisters, Marylin Russell, Mary Prince, and Violet Hamons; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Norman was preceded in death by their sons, David and Allen; five brothers, Everett Jr, Cecil, Floyd, Charles, and Robert; and six sisters, Naomi Brown, Erma Blair, Emma Jean Brown, Ester Loftis, Jane Brown, and P. Marie Goin.
The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, Kentucky. Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
The family will also receive visitors on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Eastern Time at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. ET, with Rev. Alfred Havens officiating. Interment will be at Temple Cemetery in Albany, Ohio, with military honors in tribute to his service in the U.S. Airforce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.