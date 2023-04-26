Norman "Norm" H. Gary, 80, of Logan, passed away at peace on Saturday, April 22, 2023, following a brief bout with cancer. Norm was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Elmira, New York, the son of the late Milton and Fannie (Babich) Gary.
Norm was a U.S. Army Veteran. He earned BS and MSW degrees from The Ohio State University. After more than 30 years, he retired from Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) and served on the boards of directors for the Clearing House Assistance Program, Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority, and HAPCAP after his retirement.
Norm's mantra was "Life is Good," which he best expressed with a love of delicious food, good wine, and travel. An avid reader, his favorite destination was the library. Respectfully, he believed in the importance of education, equal opportunity, and the dignity of work. He will be missed.
Norm is survived by his wife, Pamela Gary (Breeding); stepson, Joshua Hodson; grandsons, Carter and Carson Hodson; daughter-in-law, Belinda (BJ) Hodson, all of Logan; sister, Linda (Paul) Schulman of Northern California; niece, Rebecca (Taylor) Eke of Oregon; and many cousins.
A private memorial will be at a future date. Norm will be served by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. For a wish of remembrance, a donation to the Brighten Your Future scholarship fund is suggested, www.brightenyourfuturelogan.org
