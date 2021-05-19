Norman Price

POMEROY – Norman L. Price, Jr. was born Sept. 7, 1941, and was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born in Pomeroy, OH, to Marjorie Miller Price and Norman L. Price, Sr.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Burney, Sr.; aunts, Jewel Welch, Mary Alice Williams, Doris Ervin, Marie Ervin; uncles, Kitrel Williams, Waynard and Marvin Price; and special friend Max Hill, Sr.
Norman graduated from Pomeroy High School class of 1961. Norman was drafted into the military service from April 6, 1964, to March 31, 1966. Norman was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal. While in the Army, he received training to become a Military Policeman stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. Norman was a member of the personnel that guarded General William West Moreland.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army Norman returned home and worked at Midwest Steel. Norman completed his work career with United Parcel Service (UPS). Norman worked his way up in the UPS company and retired after 28 years of service. Norman was active in the community as a member of the American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 Sergeant at Arms; member of Meigs County Republican Party; was on Meigs County Republican Central Committee; past owner of Enterprise Performance auto parts; avid racer and car enthusiast; an avid supporter of local High School sports and Norman and Carolyn attended The Ohio State Buckeyes football games for well over 20 years.
Norman was a devoted son to his mother and his entire family. Norman leaves to cherish his memory, his aunt, Sarah Hull; his siblings, Marlyn Price, LaJean Armstrong, Jewel Smith, Allie Mitchell, Floranell Burney, Floyd Burney and Fred Burney; nieces, Kim Armstrong and Jessica Burney; nephews, Jerry Armstrong, Erik Neely and Joshua Price. Norman was blessed to have had a beautiful companion in his life for 35 years that he adored Carolyn Hartshorn Kindle. Norman adored her children Chris, David and Nikki. Norman was well known and respected in the community. Norman had many special friends that were very important in his life.
We the family of Norman Price extend our deepest thanks to those that showed concern on Norman’s behalf from the Meigs County Sheriff’s staff, Gallia County Sheriff’s staff, Davita Rivers Edge Dialysis Center staff who cared for Norman for over 15 years, and the lunch bunch at Gloeckners and Court Street Grill.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Rev. Eddie Buffington officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Military Services will be conducted by the American Legion Drew Webster Post 39. Interment will be at the Miles Cemetery followed by Repass at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.
Norman had many health challenges, but never complained so let us end the Service of Memory with this scripture:
2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Special thanks to the staff of Ewing-Schwarzel who have shown their care and concern for our family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.