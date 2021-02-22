ALBANY – Norsie Mae Gibson, 61 years, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
She was born in Chillicothe on May 11, 1959, the daughter of the late Elmer and Biddy (Gilmore) Nichols. Beside her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, David Gibson on Sept. 8, 2016, and two brothers, Arnold and Herschel Nichols.
Norsie is survived by her son, David (Joshua Norman) Nichols of Athens; granddaughters, Natalia and Erica; sisters, Patty Bruster, of Piketon, Rosie (Mavrick) Mosley of Waverly, Melissa (Lester) Jordan of Piketon, Gertrud (Richard) Wireman of Latham and Zula (Chris) Wisecup of Carmel; and brother-in-law, Gary Gibson of Lima.
On behalf of Norsie’s wishes, she is to be cremated.
Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.