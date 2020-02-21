Northa Alice White, 94, of Albany, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born May 24, 1925, in Zaleski, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Kimmey Rhoades. Northa was married for 67 years to the late Forrest Marion White, who passed away in 2008.
She is survived by her sons, James Brian (Linda) White of Albany, Roger Lee (Linda) White of Jackson and Ronald Bruce (Cathy) White of Radcliff; daughters, Judy Alice Smith of Rockbridge, Joyce Elaine White of Guysville and Robin Faye (Sherman) Pratt of McArthur; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Northa was preceded in death by two infant children; son-in-law, Gary Smith; daughter-in-law, Vickie Darlene White; sister, Donna Belle; and brothers, Ira, Charles, Elmer and Arthur.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Timothy Poling officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Northa White to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
