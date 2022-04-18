Nelsonville - Nyoka Eileen Kennedy of Nelsonville passed away on April 17 at Kimes Rehabilitation Center.
Nyoka was born September 12, 1947 in Logan, Ohio to Clarence and Betty Nelson Winigman. She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School, class of 1965.
Nyoka was a loving mother to 2 boys, Adam Kennedy of Vienna, W.VA. and Alan Kennedy of Nelsonville.
She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and was awarded the Seal of Honor Pin as an outstanding leader in Ohio. She also served as the chairperson for the Queen's Committee of The Parade of the Hills for several years.
Nyoka and her parents operated Red's Mud House, a popular ceramic shop for many years. She was retired from Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital where she was once selected as the employee of the year.
In addition to her sons, Nyoka is survived by her aunt and uncle, Edna and Duane Roberts of Nelsonville and a special cousin, Andrea Roberts of Galloway.
Also surviving are a sister-in-law Barbara Winigman and other cousins that she dearly loved.
Nyoka was preceded in death by parents and her brother, Clarence Winigman Jr.
Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday April 21, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville.
Calling Hours will be 5-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Nyoka Kennedy
