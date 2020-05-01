MILLFIELD – Opal (Conway) Long, 95, of Millfield passed away at Hickory Creek of Athens on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Porter and Etta Slay Conway. She was married to the late Harry “Pickle” Long.
Opal was a very devoted wife and mother. She loved her flowers and gardening. The church and family were her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Christy Martin and Karen Lanning of Nelsonville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Julia Long Yahn; sons, Marty (Sharon) Long of Millfield, Ohio and Monte (Kara) Long of Jacksonville, Florida; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine step-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years; son, Mike Long; granddaughter, Jayde Jorden; son-in-law, Gene Martin; sister, Orpha Markins; brothers, Bill, Harry, Pearl, John, Sam, Deak, Gene, and Bobby Conway.
Private family services will be held at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio by the family. Burial will be at Maple Wood Cemetery in Glouster, Ohio. Officiating the service will be pastor Esther Avery.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.