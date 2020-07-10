Opal Sharpe

ATHENS – Opal Hudnall Sharpe, 85, Athens, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 8, 2020. She was born in Athens, May 2, 1935, daughter of the late Ernest and Desta Lenora McNutt Hudnall.
Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Wilfred “Dick” Sharpe; children Charles (Mary Hart) Sharpe, Sharon Sharpe, Diane Sharpe Burkhart, and Bernard (Joyce Green) Sharpe, all of Athens; four sisters; many grandchildren, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded by daughter, Patricia “Patty” Taylor; one sister, four brothers, a grandson, and great-great-grandson.
At Opal’s request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, Ohio 45710. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
