Chesterhill - Orville Alec Cottrill Jr. was born on Jan 3, 1974, in Zanesville and finished his Earthly Journey on Dec.29, 2022 at the age of 48. Orville was the son of Orville Cottrill, Sr. and Mona Wallace, and stepson of Michele Dunlevy Cottrill. He was a graduate of Morgan County High School, class of 1992.
Orville was the older and dear brother of Alec (Ashley) and Amber Wallace, as well as a proud uncle to Elyse & Waylon Cottrill.
Orville made friends wherever he went, but to name a few whom he considered brothers were Ryan Gibson, Jay Cordray, and Curt Driggs.
To name a few of Orville's attributes, he was an avid "Outdoorsman" at his family home in Chesterhill, impeccable comic book collector, passionate fan of Star Trek, and big-time wrestling fan. Again, this list is not all-inclusive.
Orville was a devoted reader of a broad range of books and subjects, and he exhaustively researched the Bible from the book of Genesis through Revelation. Orville had a mind that was never ending and will live on through each of us. He wholeheartedly believed he was a child of God and had faith that his soul was saved through the grace and blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.
At this time, his family and friends plan to hold A Celebration of Orville's Life gathering, tentatively to be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Burr Oak Lodge at Glouster, Ohio. Updates on this event will be posted on Orville's Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Orville Cottrill Jr.
To plant a tree in memory of Orville Cottrill, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.