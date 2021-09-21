Osie Follrod

Pomeroy - Osie Mae Follrod, 87 years old, went to be with her Lord Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home. She was born March 16, 1934, in Meigs County, daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Harper (Young) of Carroll, OH.
She was employed in Athens, OH, at City Loan 1951 to 1953 when she married the love of her life Clair (Pete) Follrod. Later, she started back to work at Hocking Valley Bank from 1972-1980, then she began working at Ohio University Physical Plant and retired from OU Planning Office as Administrative Assistant in 2003. She also held the elected position of Orange Township Fiscal Officer for 16 years.
She enjoyed puzzles, shopping, traveling and her precious cat, Kitty, but most of all being with family and friends.
She is survived by a much loved and devoted daughter Kathy Watson (Gerald Hawk) of Chester; daughter-in-law Karen Follrod of Athens; five grandchildren, Stacie (Jim) Forshey in Parkersburg, WV, Alan Watson of Chester, Katie Hixson of Albany, twins Brandon (Jennifer) Follrod of Michigan and Brian (Chloe) Follrod of Cincinnati; twelve great-grandchildren: Devon, Preston and Lincoln Forshey, Roman and Izzy Hixson, Audrianna Watson, twins Alanna and Aleeah Watson, Nora Jean and Haley Mae Follrod, Parker and Charlie Follrod; step-granddaughter Madison Forshey; a niece thought of as a sister Joyce (Jack) Napier of Bidwell and many other loved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded her in death in 2011 was her beloved husband of 58 years Clair (Pete) Follrod; a treasured son, Stephen Follrod of Athens; sisters, Alta Bailey of FL, Edna Warner of Cincinnati, Bertha Niegsch of KS, Nola Wollett of Columbus, Thelma Henderson of Marietta; a brother, Ray Harper of Columbus and several brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, OH, with John Frank officiating. Burial will follow at Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Alfred United Methodist Church in care of Treasurer John Goodwin, 22 Cave Street, Pomeroy, OH 45769.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice of Athens, OH and special nurses Melissa and Danielle for all their special care for our mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
