Glouster - Pamela J. Darby, 61, of Glouster, passed away June 4, 2021, in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Sr. and Etta Sanborn Darby.
She is survived by a son, Shane (Kasey Malone) Darby; grandchildren, Alexander and Eli Darby; brothers, Alfred Darby Jr. and Kenneth Darby; sisters, Sherry Sabo and Joy Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion Robert Arnold.
Pamela's wishes were to be cremated. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Pamela Darby
