Pamela M. Dye, 71, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at Home. Funeral Services will be held Sept. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. before the service. Arrangements by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home.

